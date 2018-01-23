Carjacking suspect leads authorities on chase, crashes on NE Side

SAN ANTONIO - A carjacking led to a short chase and crash on the city’s Northeast Side Tuesday afternoon.

A man carjacked someone on Ray Bon Drive near Midcrown Drive, and shortly after police put out a description of the car, officers spotted the man, police said.

The man led officers on a short chase on Interstate 35 to Loop 410 and ended up wrecking out on Loop 410 near Austin Highway, police said.

The man suffered minor injuries and was arrested.

