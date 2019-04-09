Stove fire damages North Side Italian restaurant, firefighters say

SAN ANTONIO - Something left on a stove started a fire at a North Side Italian restaurant overnight, San Antonio firefighters said Tuesday.

The fire was reported just before 2 a.m. at Scuzzi's Italian Restaurant in the 4000 block of Northwest Loop 1604, not far from Northwest Military Highway.

Firefighters said the small fire occurred in the kitchen of the restaurant after someone left the stove on. The sprinkler system, however, kept the fire from spreading, firefighters said.

At this time, it unclear when the restaurant will reopen.

Both the San Antonio Fire Department and the San Antonio Police Department answered the call. No one was hurt.

