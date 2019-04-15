Stray pony found tied up at San Antonio baseball field

SAN ANTONIO - A stray pony was found tied up Sunday afternoon at the baseball field at Rosedale Park in San Antonio.

The jet-black pony took a little convincing before he allowed handlers to take him in to Animal Care Services, according to a press release.

ACS staff has named the pony Slugger and is hoping someone will step forward to claim the equine.

There is currently no word on why Slugger was on the baseball field.

All owned animals, including livestock, are required to remain on their owner's property.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.