Suspect wields handgun, props door open during Valero robbery, police say

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person responsible for an aggravated robbery.

The robbery occurred Tuesday, Feb. 20 at a Valero gas station located in the 1600 block of Goliad Road.

According to police, the suspect entered the store wielding a handgun and pointed it at the cashier while demanding money from the register. That's when, police said, the suspect used a package of water bottles to prop open the store door while waiting for the cash.

After taking all the money from the register the suspect ran to a vehicle waiting at a business next door, police said.

Anyone with any knowledge of the robbery is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

