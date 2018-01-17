Sutherland Springs hero to be special guest at President's State of the Union Address

SAN ANTONIO - Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar announced on Wednesday he is set to host Sutherland Springs hero Stephen Willeford at President Trump’s State of the Union Address on Tuesday, Jan. 30, in the nation’s capital.

On Nov. 5, Willeford bravely confronted the man who shot and killed 26 and injured 20 members of the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, engaging in a shootout with him as the gunman fled the church.

“I speak on behalf of the entire Sutherland Springs community when I say that we are grateful to have such an incredible citizen visit,” Cuellar said. “It is amazing that this man, who almost became a victim himself, managed to face the assailant and ultimately prevented further tragedy from unfolding.”

Cuellar said he will cover the cost of travel and accommodations for Willeford, a fourth-generation Sutherland Springs native, and his wife, Pam Willeford.

Cuellar added, “We will always remember the lives lost in Sutherland Springs and I applaud Stephen Willeford for his selfless actions. I am proud to have him as my guest at the President’s State of the Union Address.”

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.