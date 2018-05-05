News

Teachers, school staff members get free breakfast at Chick-fil-A on Tuesday

Chick-fil-A giving away 4-count Chick-n-Minis

By Mariah Medina - Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO - Chick-fil-A will honor school faculty members and other educators on Tuesday with a free 4-count order of Chick-n-Minis.

Chick-fil-A locations in the San Antonio, New Braunfels and Kerrville area are participating in the giveaway in celebration of teacher appreciation month.

Educators and staff members who present a valid school ID are eligible for the giveaway in the restaurants and their drive-throughs from open until 10:30 a.m.

