Teachers, school staff members get free breakfast at Chick-fil-A on Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO - Chick-fil-A will honor school faculty members and other educators on Tuesday with a free 4-count order of Chick-n-Minis.

Chick-fil-A locations in the San Antonio, New Braunfels and Kerrville area are participating in the giveaway in celebration of teacher appreciation month.

Educators and staff members who present a valid school ID are eligible for the giveaway in the restaurants and their drive-throughs from open until 10:30 a.m.

