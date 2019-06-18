TECH SA: Science Mill showcases STEM displays

JOHNSON CITY, Texas - Inside the Science Mill in Johnson City, education exhibits, games and programs showcase science, technology, engineering and math.

The nonprofit has preserved most of the mill, including silos that have been created into interactive STEM experiences.

The feed mill was originally built in 1880.

"Historically it's been a steam grist mill, cotton gin," said Portia Marchman, director of operations. "So we kind of kept the spirit of that technology, innovation, and put that in our exhibits here."

Marchman said the Science Mill is aimed to ignite children's curiosity.

"It really trying to engage students with technology, science that can be translated to careers, so they can pursue post-secondary schooling and a career in a STEM field," she said.

The Science Mill offers a fun, interactive learning environment for all ages and is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.



