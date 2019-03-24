Ted Cruz blasts SA City Council over Chick-fil-A vote

SAN ANTONIO - Texas Sen. Ted Cruz took to Twitter to condemn local leaders for voting to exclude Chick-fil-A from the list of restaurants to be added to the San Antonio International Airport.

On Thursday, San Antonio City Council members voted 6-4 to exclude the popular faith-based fast food restaurant. On Friday, Cruz posted a news article about the vote to Twitter, saying, "Ridiculous."

He doubled down on his comments Saturday, saying the decision was "not Texas."

The details of this story are even worse. San Antonio City Council voted to ban ⁦@ChickfilA⁩ from the airport bc the company gave to...the Fellowship of Christian Athletes & the Salvation Army?!? That’s ridiculous. And not Texas. #LeftistIntolerance https://t.co/ApTnlpS2E0 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 23, 2019

"The details of this story are even worse," Cruz said, tweeting a link to another story about the decision. "San Antonio City Council voted to ban ⁦@ChickfilA⁩ from the airport bc the company gave to...the Fellowship of Christian Athletes & the Salvation Army?!? That’s ridiculous. And not Texas. #LeftistIntolerance"

On Friday, District 1 Councilman Roberto Trevino, who made the motion to exclude Chick-fil-A from a food and beverage package deal at the airport, released the following statement:

“With this decision, the City Council reaffirmed the work our city has done to become a champion of equality and inclusion. San Antonio is a city full of compassion, and we do not have room in our public facilities for a business with a legacy of anti-LGBTQ behavior. Everyone has a place here, and everyone should feel welcome when they walk through our airport. I look forward to the announcement of a suitable replacement by Paradies.”

Paradies Lagardère operates stores and restaurants in airports, hotels and other locations in the U.S. and Canada.

Texas Values, a nonprofit organization that said it’s dedicated to standing for faith, family and freedom, took a different stance, saying, in part: “Local governments targeting and banning private Christian businesses like Chick-Fil-A is a hostility to religion that Texans will not stand for. I thought Texas was ‘open for business.’ I guess that applies everywhere in Texas except for San Antonio, where the government demands that you renounce your religious beliefs."

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.