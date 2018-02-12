Teen possibly contracted HIV after being sexually assaulted at high school, family says

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A 14-year-old girl from Miami Gardens is waiting to see whether or not she contracted HIV, after she said three teenage boys sexually assaulted her several times at Miami Carol City Senior High School.

In two of the incidents, the girl said she felt pressured into the act and made it clear she was uncomfortable.

"He was holding onto my sweater really tight and I was trying to leave to get back to class, and he kind of just pulled me into the restroom," the teenage girl said.

The teen's mother said the girl told a teacher about the incident and described how she was led into a bathroom stall, and she had cried about what happened.

"I was so shocked and I was kind of traumatized, and I was scared in that moment that when I was in the restroom with him, I was never going to leave," the girl said.

A few weeks after the last encounter, the mother said investigators told her that one of the boy's relatives came forward and said he was HIV positive -- a claim the boy's family later took back.

"She also told me that this kid was sexually active around 12, 13 years old, so there could be more girls out there that don't know they are infected," the girl's mother said.

In a statement, a representative from the Miami-Dade County Public Schools said, "School district administrators, in conjunction with Miami-Dade Schools Police, are thoroughly investigating.

"Information regarding the case has been provided to the State Attorney's Office, as well as the Department of Children and Families. At this time, since this is still an ongoing investigation, we cannot provide further comment."

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.