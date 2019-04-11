Beach zoomies! Texas corgi convention happening this summer in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - The first Corpus Christi corgi convention is taking place at 1 p.m. on June 15.

Alissa Bowman and her corgi, Askker, were hoping to meet up with other corgis on the Texas coast when she created the event and then the idea blossomed.

Bowman created a Facebook event page and said, “I thought it would be maybe 10 corgis on the beach and I woke up the next morning to over 20,000 views on the page and over 500 RSVPs."

“Now we’re at over 50,000 views and nearly 1,400 RSVPS,” Bowman said Tuesday.

Corgi Convention Corpus Christi starts at 1 p.m. at J.P. Luby Beach, mile marker 203, and all dogs are welcome to join.

Get ready to sploot in the sun and do zoomies on the beach!

Click here to view the Facebook event page.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.