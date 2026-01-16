Family of Amazon worker fatally shot outside Bexar County warehouse retains high-profile law firm

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office investigating a shooting on Sunday, Jan. 11, in the parking lot of a far west Bexar County Amazon warehouse.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The family of an Amazon worker killed in a shooting outside an Amazon warehouse in far west Bexar County has retained an attorney.

Gamez Law Firm is representing the family of the victim, who was identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office as 26-year-old Katrael Delosier.

The firm said on social media it is committed to seeking accountability, transparency and justice for the family. It will host a news conference at noon Friday.

Background

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Sunday in the 10000 block of U.S. Highway 90 West, not far from the Loop 1604 interchange.

David Perez Morales Jr., 20, and Jamari McKillion, 21, were charged with murder, records with the Bexar County jail show.

Delosier and a second victim were both found with gunshot wounds and taken to a hospital. The second victim is in stable condition.

After speaking with witnesses at the scene, investigators learned that the surviving victim and another employee had a verbal altercation at some point on Sunday.

Morales, who had been sitting in a car with the other employee and McKillion, exited from the back seat of the Camry and opened fire on Delosier and the other victim, the affidavit said. They then drove away from the scene.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office later located the employee who had been in an altercation with the surviving victim earlier in the day.

He told investigators that he had “issues” with him since high school, the affidavit states.

The employee alleged the surviving victim confronted him earlier Sunday about “talking s***,” and challenged him to a fight, the affidavit said. The two did not end up fighting but agreed to on their break.

The employee told investigators the surviving victim allegedly said he had a “drake” in his vehicle, which the employee knew was a firearm, according to the affidavit. The employee then called his friend, McKillion, to notify him of the fight and to “pull up” as backup, according to the affidavit.

Minutes before the shooting, the employee walked up to and sat in the passenger’s seat of McKillon’s Camry.

One witness told investigators he walked up to the vehicle before the shooting and observed McKillion wearing a ski mask and Morales with a hood tightened around his face, covering it, the affidavit said.

Surveillance footage from the warehouse showed the moments before and after the shooting as the alleged suspects fled, the affidavit said.

The affidavit states that investigators obtained Amazon phone records for McKillion, Morales and the employee, which showed their locations before the shooting.

Morales, McKillion detained on Jan. 12

BCSO deputies conducted surveillance at two locations on Monday. During this time, they observed Morales’ father retrieve an unknown item from a home and place it in a Toyota Tundra.

The affidavit does not specify what the item is.

At the same time, Morales was detained after exiting a residence in the 200 block of Mohawk Street.

Morales later told investigators he had not been with McKillion on the night of the shooting, and had not been with him for at least two days, the affidavit said.

McKillion was detained at his work, an Amazon warehouse in the 6800 block of Cal Turner Drive. BCSO deputies also seized his Camry as evidence, the affidavit said.

The affidavit does not specify whether the employee who had an argument with the surviving victim on Sunday is expected to face charges.

Both Morales and McKillion are being held on a $300,000 bond, according to Bexar County court records.

In an emailed statement to KSAT on Monday afternoon, Amazon said it was “heartbroken by the tragic loss of a valued member of our team and are keeping the victim’s family and loved ones in our thoughts.”

“We’re providing support to the family and counseling support to employees. We’ve added additional security to the site and are cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation,” the statement said.

