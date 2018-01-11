Texas high school employee arrested, accused of sending explicit texts to student

ODESSA, Texas - A West Texas high school employee was arrested after she was accused of an improper relationship with a male student that involved explicit text messages.

Elyssa Zuniga, 26, was taken into custody on Tuesday by Odessa police officers and booked into the Ector County Detention Center.

Police were notified of the relationship on Jan. 3 and started an investigation, the Odessa American reported.

Officers interviewed Zuniga and the student, and determined sexually explicit text messages had been sent between both subjects.

RELATED: SA medical student's promising future comes to tragic end

VIDEO: Austin construction workers run for lives as massive crane collapses

OPD detectives obtained a warrant for Zuniga and charged her with improper relationship between educator and student, a second-degree felony.

Ector County Independent School District officials said Zuniga was a clerk at Odessa High School and been employed since August 2017.

Zuniga was placed on administrative leave during the investigation and was fired after being charged.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.