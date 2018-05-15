Police: Mom showed up intoxicated at school concert, kicked officer, flooded jail

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas - A Texas mother was arrested after she was accused of being intoxicated at a junior high school play and then assaulting a police officer.

Christy Ann Churchwell, 35, of Friendswood, which is located southeast of Houston, faces several charges after her arrest Thursday night.

According to a police report, Churchwell’s behavior was causing a disruption at the Friendswood Junior High choir’s annual pop show.

Witnesses said Churchwell was loud and appeared to be intoxicated.

KPRC-TV in Houston reported an officer asked to speak to her outside and immediately detected the strong smell of alcohol on Churchwell. Police said she also had trouble walking.

Churchwell went outside and she became aggressive toward him, the police report said.

KPRC reported she later kicked the officer and cursed at him after she placed in custody.

Officers found eight 75-milliliter bottles of vodka inside her purse, and all but one of them were empty.

Later that night at the jail, Churchwell set off the sprinkler system in her cell, which set off the fire alarm and partially flooded the jail, according to the police report.

KRPC spoke to a family member who said Churchwell did not drink at the school, noting she was dealing with personal issues, and was going to get help.

Churchwell was arrested for public intoxication and charged with assault of a police officer, false alarm or report and criminal mischief.

