"We're all afraid to go to school": After Santa Fe, Texas seeks to make students safer

Students at Westwood High School describe the threat of school shootings as a "constant fear." Last May, at Santa Fe High School, near Houston, that fear became reality when, authorities say, a 17-year-old high school junior killed 10 people and injured 13 more.

Now, nearly a year later, lawmakers at the Texas Capitol are working to boost mental health resources on campuses statewide, expand the school marshal program and implement myriad safety measures.

Noticeably absent from the conversation: any semblance of gun control.

Some students at Westwood High School in Austin say that's a problem and is emblematic of the divide between students in fear of a future shootings and the lawmakers attempting to prevent them.

Watch as we explore the issue in the latest episode our mini-documentary series, "Under the Dome."

