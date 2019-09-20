Skip to main content
Texas

Watch a Texas Tribune Festival conversation on improving the state of our politics

Texas Tribune

By Texas Tribune Staff

(Shelby Knowles For The Texas Tribune, Shelby Knowles For The Texas Tribune)

In a two-part discussion, POLITICO’s Ryan Heath unpacks potential solutions to improve the state of our politics today. Part one features Heath in conversation with Montana Governor Steve Bullock, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate. In part two, Heath talks with:

  • Guy-Uriel Charles, the Edward and Ellen Schwarzman professor of law at Duke University Law School
  • Cecilia Muñoz, the vice president for public interest technology and local initiatives at New America
  • Margaret Spellings, CEO of Texas 2036
  • Ellen L. Weintraub, commissioner on the U.S. Federal Election Commission

