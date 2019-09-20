Watch a Texas Tribune Festival conversation on improving the state of our politics

Recommended Videos
Having trouble viewing? Watch this video on texastribune.org.
Having trouble viewing? Watch this video on texastribune.org.
In a two-part discussion, POLITICO’s Ryan Heath unpacks potential solutions to improve the state of our politics today. Part one features Heath in conversation with Montana Governor Steve Bullock, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate. In part two, Heath talks with:
- Guy-Uriel Charles, the Edward and Ellen Schwarzman professor of law at Duke University Law School
- Cecilia Muñoz, the vice president for public interest technology and local initiatives at New America
- Margaret Spellings, CEO of Texas 2036
- Ellen L. Weintraub, commissioner on the U.S. Federal Election Commission