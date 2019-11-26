ANAHUAC, Texas – A woman was found dead outside a home after she was attacked by several feral hogs Sunday morning in Chambers County, according to Sheriff Brian Hawthorne.

Christine Rollins, 59, of Liberty, Texas, was found dead in the front yard of a home in the 4000 block of State Highway 61 in the rural area of Anahuac, Texas, investigators said.

Rollins was had been the homeowners’ caretaker for over a year, and when she didn’t show up to work on time, the 84-year-old homeowner walked outside to find Rollins’ body on the ground between her vehicle and the front door of the home, deputies said.

Rollins had several wounds to her body, deputies said. Rollins had an injury to her head that consistent with a fall but also had multiple injuries on her body that appeared to be animal-related, investigators said.

A forensic autopsy was ordered to determine the exact cause of Rollins’ death. On Monday, during a press conference, Hawthorne confirmed the animals that attacked Rollins were feral pigs.

“No doubt in my mind that it was multiple animals and we can tell that from the different sizes of the bites,” he said.

He said the homeowners’ dogs seem to have run off the hogs before her body was found.

When asked how bad the crime scene looked, Hawthorne said, “I’m not going to discuss it. There (are) too many families involved. But in my 35 years, I will tell you its one of the worst things I’ve ever seen.”

The Rollins family is in mourning

“The way it happened was just shocking,” said Rollins’ son-in-law Tony Sandles Jr. “It was just a tragic way to find out she passed away. Her birthday is Christmas Day, she was supposed to be turning 60 so we were preparing to get ready for that day."

Now, the family is planning her funeral.

“She would not only give you the shirt off her back but also the pants as well. She was just that type of person,” Sandles Jr. said.

Rollins is described as a fun-loving woman, who kept a smile on her face and cheer for San Francisco 49ers.

“We just got to keep our head up and pray about it. Keep God first and we all get through it,” Sandles Jr. said.

This story was originally published by our sister station in Houston, KPRC.