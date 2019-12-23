3 killed, 1injured after Texas homeowner opens fire on burglars

CHANNELVIEW, Texas – Three people were killed Monday and another was injured during a shootout between a Channelview homeowner and burglars, authorities told KPRC in Houston.

The shooting was reported at 9:24 a.m. at a home on Amie Michele Lane near Wood Drive.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the two people who live inside the home heard a commotion outside. One of the residents hid while the other grabbed a shotgun, Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said the resident with the shotgun walked out of his bedroom and encountered three people who were breaking into the home. Gonzalez said the armed resident and one of the burglars exchanged gunfire.

The three burglars were killed in the exchange, Gonzalez said. The armed resident suffered serious injuries and is undergoing surgery, Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said it is possible there was a fourth burglar who fled the scene.

This is a developing story. Check Click2Houston.com for updates.