Arrest made after student shot to death at Bellaire High School, police say

HOUSTON – An arrest has been made after a male student was shot and killed at Bellaire High School on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The Houston Fire Department and Bellaire Police Department responded to the shooting around 4 p.m. Police said the shooting happened in the school’s courtyard, which is an outdoor area on the property.

Emergency crews were seen performing CPR as the student was being transported on a stretcher and into an ambulance. The Houston Independent School District later confirmed the student had died. The cause of the shooting is unknown.

Students told KPRC 2 that the victim was shot during 7th period. Officials said it was not an active shooting situation.

The suspect ran from the scene but was later caught and arrested by Houston police officers at 8900 Chimney Rock at Caversham near a Sunny’s store Tuesday night. It is unknown if the gunman was a student at the school.

Houston Independent School District Superintendent Grenita Lathan spoke at a press conference Tuesday night.

“Our hearts go out to that student’s family, his friends, his classmates and the staff here at Bellaire High School,” she said. “It’s a tragic loss to our school community and our city.”

Lathan said the investigation is ongoing and the district is working closely with the Bellaire Police Department. She said Bellaire High School is expected to be open Wednesday with heavy security present but later announced in a press release that classes will be canceled.

HISD released the following statement:

“HISD will cancel classes for students at Bellaire High School tomorrow, Wednesday, January 15. However, staff members are asked to report to campus. Bellaire High School students should report to school on Thursday, January 16.”

Lanthan said the district will also provide counselors for students who were impacted by the shooting.

