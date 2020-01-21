Man falls out of U-Haul during police chase, dies, officials say

HOUSTON – A man died Tuesday after he fell out of a U-Haul that was being chased by police in north Houston, according to authorities.

The chase started just before 1 a.m. after a burglary call at a convenience store at the corner of Bauman Road and Dipping Lane, Click2Houston reported.

According to Houston police, an off-duty officer spotted the burglary happening and reported that a U-Haul truck was the getaway vehicle, police said.

Officers spotted the truck and the driver refused to stop, police said. One person who was in the truck jumped out near Yale Street and Parker Road and was quickly arrested, police said.

Police said the truck continued traveling through neighborhoods to the area of North Main Street and Interstate 45, where a man in the vehicle fell out and was run over by the truck. He died at the scene.

The truck kept going after running over the man, police said. The truck cut through yards and hit a police vehicle before the tires were flattened, police said. The truck came to a stop near West Parker Road and North Shepherd Drive.

The driver, a woman, was arrested. Police said she faces charges of assault but will likely also be charged with murder.

One officer suffered a medical emergency during the chase and was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said. He was listed in stable condition, police said.

KPRC 2, KSAT’s sister station in Houston, obtained surveillance video taken from inside the convenience store, showing four people trying to break into an ATM. After about 15 minutes, the group gave up and stole beer, smoking devices and other random items. The store’s owner said most of the items were returned to the store after the group was caught.