Affidavit: SA woman choked, tried to stab boyfriend after he sneezed on her

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is facing two charges after she allegedly choked and threatened to stab her boyfriend after he sneezed on her.

Rosalinda Liliana Castaneda, 20, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault on family after the Sunday incident outside a Northeast Side home, according to an arrest affidavit.

Her boyfriend told a Bexar County sheriff’s detective that Castaneda “became upset” after he sneezed on her as they sat inside a vehicle, the affidavit states.

She grabbed a knife, exited the vehicle and confronted her boyfriend, saying she told him “not to f--- with me,” the affidavit states.

Suspect promotes Instagram account during capital murder arrest after deadly shooting at downtown bar

While the man tried to back away to avoid an assault, Castaneda allegedly walked to the boyfriend’s father’s van and attempted to slash the tires.

The boyfriend intervened and Castaneda grabbed him by the neck with her left hand, the affidavit states. She allegedly tried to stab him with the knife in her right hand.

The man lost consciousness on the street and awoke to Castaneda on top of him. His face felt numb and he was bleeding, he told BCSO.

When he asked what happened, she allegedly replied in a laughing manner “you passed out" and called him a graphic name.

Bexar County Jail inmate to face additional charges after attacking inmate, officials say

She fled after the man called authorities.

Castaneda was booked into the Bexar County Jail on Monday, according to online jail records. Her bond for both charges totals to $115,000.