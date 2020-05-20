DPS: Man’s disappearance in South Texas could be a threat to his own safety

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are searching for an 85-year-old man who disappeared in Weslaco on Tuesday evening.

According to a Silver Alert issued by the Department of Public Safety, Hilario Torres Perez disappeared around 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Agostadero Street in Weslaco.

Perez has a cognitive impairment, according to DPS.

He is 5-feet, 7-inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, has brown hair and has brown eyes. DPS states he was last seen wearing a flannel button-up shirt and khaki pants.

Officials believe his disappearance “poses a credible threat to their own health and safety.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Weslaco Police Department at 956-968-8591.