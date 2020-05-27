WATCH: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott addresses high rate of COVID-19 cases in Amarillo

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday afternoon will provide an update on the state’s efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the Panhandle.

He is expected to give a briefing at 2 p.m. in Amarillo, along with local and state officials. The briefing will be livestreamed in this article, but delays are possible. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

The briefing comes nearly three weeks after state and federal teams were sent to the Panhandle to address a large number of COVID-19 cases tied to local meatpacking plants, according to the Texas Tribune.

The area recorded 700 new cases of coronavirus on May 16, the Tribune reported.

Amarillo and El Paso have not seen the same reopening phases like the rest of Texas due to the increase in cases.

Abbott said on May 18 — the same day he announced a variety of reopenings like bars and childcare — that he would delay openings in those two cities.

He added that Texas “will be prepared to deal with spikes.”

“When we increase testing in hotspots the number of people testing positive is going to spike,” he said.

The Amarillo area is responsible for 25% of the nation’s fed beef supply, according to the Associated Press.

