Whataburger offering free honey butter chicken biscuits with buy-one, get-one deal

SAN ANTONIO – Whataburger is offering free honey butter chicken biscuits with one sweet deal.

The burger chain is offering a buy-one, get-one deal from now through June 14, during breakfast hours from 11 p.m.-11 a.m.

Customers must present the offer by opening the barcode in the Whataburger app, or they have the option of ordering online.

The offer may take up to 24 hours to appear in accounts.

Whataburger says the order must include two honey butter chicken biscuit sandwiches. Add-ons will be an additional fee.