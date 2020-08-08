Out of work and behind on rent, this South Texas mom says the pandemic is taking a toll on her mental health

Anna Garza, 46, poses with her three children at their home in Weslaco. Garza is facing eviction if her unemployment benefits don’t come through soon. Courtesy of Anna Garza

(Audio unavailable. Click here to listen on texastribune.org.)

After so many months of isolation and job loss, hundreds of thousands of Texans, like Anna Garza, are just trying to stay afloat — financially and emotionally. Garza has anxiety and depression and could be facing eviction from her Weslaco rental after losing her job.

In the weekend edition of The Brief podcast, hear her story and why she never believed things could get this difficult.

How to get help

Texas COVID-19 Mental Health Support Line: 833-986-1919

National Alliance on Mental Illness Texas: 512-693-2000

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Helpline: 800-662-4357