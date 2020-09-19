CVS expanding its drive-thru testing sites across the nation, 50 new sites expected in Texas

CVS is expanding its COVID-19 testing capability, announcing more than 2,000 new COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites at pharmacy locations across the nation.

Of the new sites announced, 50 are being added in Texas, adding three more to the over 20 locations in San Antonio.

“Since opening our first test site in March, we’ve been able to quickly adapt to the changing landscape in order to make it easier for people in the communities we serve to access testing,” Jon Roberts, Chief Operating Officer of CVS Health said.

By mid-October, more than 4,000 locations will be operating, the company said.

The new locations are expected to open in waves over the next couple of weeks, according to a press release.

Self-swab tests come at no cost to patients and made available if the person meets Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria.

Patients will have to register in advance before a test at CVS.com to schedule an appointment.

Here’s the list of the new locations in San Antonio:

10225 Wurzbach Road

16580 Huebner Road

5975 Old Pearsall Road

Other nearby locations getting a drive-thru testing site:

1836 Pat Booker Blvd. in Universal City

19244 McDonald Street in Lytle

