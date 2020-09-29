WATCH LIVE: Gov. Greg Abbott to give update on deadly amoeba found in Texas water supply

TEXAS – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is slated to give an update on the deadly, microscopic parasite found in Houston-area drinking water, a microbe which could take 60 days to purge from the system.

Abbott will speak at a news conference at 12:30 p.m. from Lake Jackson, where the naegleria fowleri microbe was found. The event will be livestreamed in this article, but delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

House Speaker Dennis Bonnen, Department of State Health Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt and Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd will join Abbott.

On Monday, Lake Jackson City Manager Modesto Mundo urged residents to continue boiling their tap water, as three of 11 samples of the water supply showed preliminary positive results of the parasite.

Mundo said the city is purging its system of any “old water” on a 60-day period.

Investigators found the brain-eating amoeba after Josiah McIntyre, a 6-year-old boy, became infected and died earlier this month.

The ‘Do Not Use’ water advisory came after 6-year-old Josiah McIntyre contracted a rare and fatal brain eating amoeba. (KPRC 2)

He began showing flu-like symptoms, his mother Maria Castillo said, but soon after had trouble communicating and standing.

“We found out that it was, most likely this amoeba that was causing all of these symptoms,” Castillo told the Associated Press.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality warned the Brazosport Water Authority late Friday of the potential contamination. The authority told eight communities to not use the water for consumption.

The advisory was eventually lifted, but the TCEQ is asking Lake Jackson residents to boil tap water before using it.

Abbott issued a disaster declaration on Sunday for Brazoria County, saying “the state of Texas is taking swift action to respond to the situation and support the communities whose water systems have been impacted by this amoeba.”

Naegleria fowleri, a free-living microscopic amoeba, is commonly found in warm freshwater and soil, according to the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It enters the body through the nose, where it then travels to the brain.