2 killed in small aircraft crash at South Texas airport identified

BAYVIEW, Texas – Two people were killed when their sports plane crashed upon landing at a South Texas airport, authorities said.

The crash happened Tuesday night at the Port Isabel-Cameron County Airport, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. Grover Abel, 78, of Houston and Kai Uwe Wulff, 51, of Brownsville, were both killed, authorities said.

Abel's brother-in-law, Bill Wright, told the Valley Morning Star that Abel was taking his first flight in what was described as a glider plane.

“They had taken off from an airport on his first flight and he was coming in for a landing,” Wright said. “Evidently, it crashed on approach to the landing. It wasn’t a real airplane. It was a glider with an engine. It has no cockpit.”

The National Transportation Safety Board was investigating the crash.