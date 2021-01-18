Texas reports 10,000 new COVID-19 cases, 46 more deaths

HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 28: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Medical staff member Mantra Nguyen installs a new oxygen mask for a patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit (ICU) at the United Memorial Medical Center on December 28, 2020 in Houston, Texas. According to reports, Texas has recorded more than 1,710,000 coronovirus cases, including more than 27,100 deaths. (Photo by Go Nakamura/Getty Images)

DALLAS – Texas reported more than 10,000 new cases of COVID-19 Monday and 46 more deaths from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The number of Texans hospitalized with COVID-19 rose from Sunday to 13,858 Monday. Coronavirus hospitalizations remain near their record high and intensive-care units in several regions are at or near capacity, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The department reported 10,110 more confirmed cases of the virus Monday, as well as 695 probable case.

Over the last week, more than 17% of coronavirus tests have come back positive in Texas, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The state has recorded more than 2 million cases of the virus and more than 32,000 fatalities.

The actual number of cases is believed to be far higher because many people haven’t been tested and some who get sick don’t show symptoms.

More than 1 million Texans have received a dose of a coronavirus vaccine and more than 166,000 are fully vaccinated, according to health officials.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe illness and be fatal.