Google Search, Maps now showing COVID-19 vaccination sites in San Antonio and Texas

Google Search and Maps will soon give information on places to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Texas.

SAN ANTONIO – COVID-19 vaccine sites in Texas can now be found with a quick Google search.

The tech giant on Tuesday confirmed to KSAT that Google Search and Maps have now rolled out a vaccine finder for cities in Texas, as well as cities in Arizona, Louisiana and Mississippi.

People can search terms like “covid vaccine San Antonio” and find vaccination sites along with details like if an appointment or referral is required or if the vaccine is limited to certain groups, a spokesperson said.

The tool will also list if a drive-through is available.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced the tool last week as the company is “expanding its support” amid the biggest vaccine rollout in recent history, the spokesperson said.

It will use information from government agencies, pharmacies and VaccineFinder.org, Pichai said in the announcement. It will be available in other states and countries at a later time.

Searches for “vaccines near me” increased five times since 2021 began, he said.

In Texas, the vaccine is available for groups in Phase 1A — frontline healthcare workers and residents at long-term care facilities — and in Phase 1B — people who are 65 or older or people 16 and older with chronic medical conditions.

You can see an interactive map of COVID-19 vaccines available in Texas here.

