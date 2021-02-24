ERCOT board of directors meet for first time since Texas winter disaster

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas board of directors will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday, for the first time since the statewide energy crisis brought on by last week’s winter storm.

Millions of homeowners were without power during the historic cold snap as power generators were knocked offline by the freezing temperatures, leading to controlled outages that spanned days for many residents.

ERCOT officials said the outages were necessary to protect the state grid from catastrophic damage.

The board meeting also comes on the heels of resignations from five board members and a sixth person who withdrew candidacy for a vacant spot.

Those members included Sally Talberg, Peter Cramton, Terry Bulger, Raymond Hepper, Vanessa Anesetti-Parra and Craig Ivey.

The ERCOT board members had come under fire after it was reported many of them lived outside of Texas.