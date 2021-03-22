Texas country singer dies in crash near Dallas-Fort Worth

Country-Western singer Taylor Dee has died following a car crash in North Texas, according to authorities. She was 33.

Dee, known to fans for her songs “Take Me Down” and “Greener Grass,” crashed her 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer late Sunday, March 14, on the State Highway 183 toll lane in Euless, police Sgt. Scott Peterson said in a news release.

She struck a barrier while trying to take the exit to Highway 360. As the Trailblazer rolled over and struck an overhead sign, Dee was ejected from the vehicle, police said.

She was not wearing a seatbelt.

A male passenger was taken to the hospital but did not suffer serious injuries, police said.

The singer, whose real name is Taylor Dawn Carroll, was a mother to a young boy named Vayden and a young girl named River, the release states.

Linda Wilson, president of the Texas Country Music Association, said in the release that Dee “will be missed tremendously.”

“Taylor Dee was the real deal – a true talent with a heart and passion not only for her music but for people,” she said. “In every performance, her talent was evident, but more importantly she allowed her fans to know her heart.”

Police said a post-mortem toxicology test will be performed by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine if alcohol was a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.