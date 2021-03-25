Austin woman, man indicted following chase, crash near Del Rio that left immigrant dead

Two people from Austin have been formally charged following a vehicle chase and crash near Del Rio that left one immigrant dead.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas on Thursday announced that Bianca Michelle Trujillo-Lopez, 18, and Isidrio Rodriguez Jr, 28, were indicted for one count of conspiracy to transport illegal aliens resulting in death and one count of transporting an illegal alien resulting in death.

They were also indicted on one count of conspiracy to transport illegal aliens resulting in serious bodily injury and one count of transporting an illegal alien resulting in serious bodily injury, Department of Justice officials said.

Agents said on March 4, Trujillo-Lopez was driving a vehicle on FM 2523 near Del Rio when a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper tried to pull the vehicle over for speeding.

The driver tried to outrun the trooper, investigators said, and at times reached speeds over 120 miles per hour.

She lost control when she missed a curve and rolled the vehicle over, ejecting one immigrant. The immigrant, who was not identified, died in the wreck.

Two other immigrants were transported to San Antonio hospitals for multiple injuries. Another immigrant sustained minor injuries.

Authorities said Trujillo-Lopez and Rodriguez face up to life in prison if convicted. They both remain in federal custody.

This accident happened more than a week before eight people in a pickup truck loaded with immigrants were killed during a police chase-turned-crash near Del Rio.

On March 15, troopers were chasing a red Dodge pickup truck on U.S. Highway 277 when the truck collided head-on with a white Ford F-150.

All eight of the people killed and the surviving passenger of the Dodge pickup were immigrants in the U.S. without authorization, according to DPS.

The driver of the Dodge pickup truck, Sebastian Tovar, 24, ran away following the crash but was later arrested, according to the state agency.

