Young boy found dead in southwest Dallas street

DALLAS – A young boy was found dead in a Dallas city street Saturday morning and is believed to be a homicide victim, according to police.

The body of the child, believed to be 4- or 5-years-old was found in southwest Dallas and it appeared he suffered a violent death with “an edged weapon,” said assistant Police Chief Albert Martinez.

“We are shocked, we are very angry about what has happened to this small child,” Martinez said.

“Unfortunately a small child was lost today in our city through a violent act and we will pursue justice to find whoever did this and bring some sort of closure, not only to family but to the community,” Martinez said.

The child’s name was not released, but he is believed to have lived in the neighborhood where he was found, Martinez said.