Whataburger, Academy drop a line for fishing fans in first-ever apparel collaboration

Items for sale in the Magellan Outdoors x Whataburger line are available at Academy.

SAN ANTONIO – A collaboration between Whataburger and Academy Sports + Outdoors will lure in fishing fans across Texas for the end-of-summer season.

The San Antonio-based burger favorite has launched a limited-time apparel line with Magellan Outdoors, an Academy brand.

The line, which is available in-stores and online now, includes fishing shirts, lightweight performance shirts, boat shorts and caps that range from $14.99 to $24.99.

“We had fun working with Academy and their Magellan Outdoors brand to design Whataburger apparel we know our fans will be hooked on,” Rich Scheffler, Whataburger senior vice president and chief marketing officer, said in a news release on Monday. “We hope our Family Members and fans enjoy hitting the waterways sporting some of these brand-new items.”

Lawrence Lobpries, Academy Sports + Outdoors’ senior vice president of marketing, added that this is the first collaboration between Whataburger and Academy’s Magellan Outdoors brand.

Customers who spend $20 or more in-store will receive a free Whataburger and Magellan Outdoors table tent, while supplies last.

Academy’s website will have all the items up for purchase, and only select items will be available on Whataburger’s website.

