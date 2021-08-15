San Antonio man, son reel in 10-foot tiger shark during fishing trip in Port Aransas

PORT ARANSAS – In just four hours, a San Antonio man and his 9-year-old son got the ultimate catch during a deep-sea fishing trip in Port Aransas this weekend.

AJ and his son, Jacob Garcia, caught a 10-foot-long tiger shark Saturday morning on their fishing trip with Dolphin Docks, a deep-sea fishing company, according to a social media post.

The pair were aboard the Capt. Paul fishing boat with Cpt. Michael Davis during their deep-sea fishing expedition, according to Dolphin Docks. The tiger shark weighed in at 368 pounds.

A spokesperson with the fishing company said although tiger sharks are fairly common along the Texas coast, usually folks catch smaller creatures like a kingfish or stingray during a four-hour fishing trip.

“(Tiger sharks are) not as common, but every now and then, you get that chance to bring that nice one in,” a spokesperson for Dolphin Docks said.

Tiger sharks are common along Texas coastal waters and can reach lengths of up to 18-feet, weighing up to 2,000 pounds, according to Oceana, a nonprofit ocean conservation organization.

The tiger shark is the fourth-largest shark and the second-largest predatory shark in the world, behind great white sharks, Oceana said. You can learn more about these sharks here.

