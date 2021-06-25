90-year-old woman celebrates birthday at Whataburger where she’s worked for 12 years

Whataburger employee Joan Cuellar celebrated her 90th birthday on Friday, June 25, 2021 at the restaurant where she works.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman celebrated her 90th birthday Friday at a North Side Whataburger restaurant among friends, family and coworkers.

Yep, Joan Cuellar works at Whataburger. And chances are, few customers would be able to guess her age. With a bright smile and sparkling blue eyes, Cuellar hardly looks like a nonagenarian.

She started working at Whataburger 12 years ago, at an age that most of her peers have long been retired.

Her managers at the popular burger chain celebrated the milestone birthday with a cake a gifts at the restaurant where she works in the 2200 block of East Evans Road.

Whataburger employee Joan Cuellar celebrated her 90th birthday on Friday, June 25, 2021 at the restaurant where she works. (Whataburger)

Whataburger employee Joan Cuellar celebrated her 90th birthday on Friday, June 25, 2021 at the restaurant where she works. (Whataburger)

Whataburger employee Joan Cuellar celebrated her 90th birthday on Friday, June 25, 2021 at the restaurant where she works. (Whataburger)

Also on KSAT: