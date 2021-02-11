Whata-love story! This San Antonio couple found their destiny in a Whataburger drive-thru

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Cody Smith and Melissa Maese, a former Whataburger employee, are tying the knot.

SAN ANTONIO – A quick visit to a Whataburger drive-thru for two Justaburgers led to true love for one San Antonio couple.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Cody Smith and Melissa Maese, a former Whataburger employee, have gotten engaged at the restaurant where they first met.

The pair met in the drive-thru at the Whataburger located on 1604 and Bandera Road 15 years ago, according to a press release from the restaurant.

Smith had visited the Whataburger restaurant to grab a quick lunch, and that’s when Melissa, who was working in the drive-thru, caught his eye as she greeted him, the restaurant said.

“Something just told me to ask for her phone number,” Smith said in a statement. “I was sure she gave me a fake phone number, so I pulled over in the parking lot and called it right there.”

The couple went on a few dates but “life got in the way,” the restaurant said in a release. Still, both Smith and Maese kept in touch until “fate brought them back together for good” nine years ago.

“My younger years, I was a mess,” Smith said. “But she just stayed by me and gave me hope — she loved me until I could love myself.”

Smith decided to propose to Maese in the same place where they first met — the Whataburger drive-thru. The restaurant also helped in making the proposal possible.

“We decorated a check-back tray, put Cody in a Whataburger uniform, and prepared some extra touches to make sure the day was just perfect. Then, Cody asked Melissa to come pick up food for a picnic, and we got hidden cameras rolling,” the restaurant said in a release.

Maese came to the drive-thru to order two Justaburgers for a family picnic, but little did she know that Smith was inside, in disguise.

The engagement ring was engraved with “2 JBs” and Smith then came out to the drive-thru, tray in hand with the ring, flowers, and food. That’s when he popped the question... and Maese said yes!

The couple is now engaged and is planning their wedding, according to the restaurant.

Congratulations to Cody and Melissa! You can read their full story here.

