Dismembered bodies of 3 people, including child, found burning in dumpster, Fort Worth police say

A call for a dumpster fire turned into an investigation into a triple homicide after three dismembered bodies were found inside, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

A call for a dumpster fire turned into an investigation into a triple homicide after three dismembered bodies were found inside, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

FORT WORTH – A call for a dumpster fire turned into an investigation into a triple homicide after three dismembered bodies were found inside, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

The bodies, including one of a child, were discovered while firefighters extinguished the flames on Wednesday morning outside a business on Bonnie Drive on the city’s West Side.

Police said the bodies were burned and “heavily dismembered,” and some body parts were unaccounted for.

One of the victims has been identified as 42-year-old David Lueras, who was known to frequent the Dallas area, police said in a news release on Friday.

The other victims, a child and a teenage or adult female, have not been identified.

“The dismembered condition of the bodies is making the identification process difficult,” the release states.

Anyone with information is asked to contact FWPD detectives at 817-392-4339 or 817-392-4338. Callers can also contact the homicide department at 817-392-4330, or remain anonymous and contact Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.

Ad

Read also: