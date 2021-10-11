3-year-old boy who disappeared while playing with dog in Grimes County leaves hospital

GRIMES COUNTY – A 3-year-old boy who disappeared in Grimes County and was found alive in a wooded area four days later has left the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

Christopher Ramirez left the hospital Monday afternoon with a police escort so he could be reunited with his family at home, the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell said they will meet at a Kroger in Tomball before they continue on home.

“We all are looking forward to this moment and hope all that are able and available can attend,” he said. “Again thanks so much to each and everyone for your support and prayers and participation throughout this situation.”

The child disappeared from outside his home near Plantersville, northwest of Houston, while playing with the family dog. Crews canvassed multiple areas, including ponds, but were unsuccessful until a concerned citizen conducted his own search.

The man, named Tim, told KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston, that he found the boy Saturday morning next to a pipeline near FM 1486, north of State Highway 249. He told KPRC that his Bible study prompted him to search for Ramirez.

“So, I got up this morning, did my Bible study, devotional time, prayer time, like I try to do every day, and my wife came in and said ‘what are you going to do today?’ And I said ‘I’m going to go out in the woods and see if I can find that boy.’ And, and I did,’” he said.

Tim said he found the boy without shoes or clothing. Ramirez also went without food or water for several days.

He was taken to Texas Children’s Hospital in the Woodlands for evaluation.

Sowell told the Associated Press that he was found not far from where authorities had been searching.

