Fort Hood officials seek public’s help in locating missing solider

FORT HOOD, Texas – Fort Hood officials are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing solider last seen on Thursday afternoon.

The Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services (DES) said Pfc. Jennifer Sewell’s unit reported that she failed to report to work. She was last seen leaving her on-post barracks around 4 p.m.

DES said law enforcement, her chain-of-command and her family have attempted to contact Sewell but have been unsuccessful.

Sewell is described as being five feet, five inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. She does not own a vehicle.

Officials say it appears Sewell left on her own accord for unknown reasons.

Anyone with information on Sewell’s whereabouts is asked to contact Fort Hood Military Police at 254-288-1170. Officials say you can remain anonymous.

