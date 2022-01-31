After failing to disclose many donors, Ken Paxton files corrected campaign finance report

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is in a hotly contested primary, has filed a corrected campaign finance report after he did not disclose a large portion of his donors from the last six months of 2021.

The corrected report was filed Monday, 13 days after it was due to the Texas Ethics Commission. On the original report, Paxton left $2.1 million of his $2.8 million fundraising haul unitemized, meaning he did not include donor information for those who helped give the $2.1 million and who were required by law to be identified. His campaign cited technical issues and promised to file an amended report.

On the amended report, Paxton's campaign said it has now "itemize[d] all contributions" and dealt with duplicate records.

"The [campaign] continues to resolve some of the issues, and we are happy to provide additional information to the TEC regarding the issue," the campaign said.

Some of the top donors who were newly disclosed include the Republican Attorneys General Association, which gave $250,000 to Paxton on the last day of the reporting period, Dec. 31. Paxton also newly disclosed a $100,000 contribution from Holly Frost, a leading Texas GOP donor from Houston, and two $50,000 donations from Dan and Farris Wilks, the West Texas fracking billionaires.

Paxton is battling three primary challengers: Land Commissioner George P. Bush, former state Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman and U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert. Paxton's ethical record is a top issue in the primary, and the campaigns of all his opponents had pointed to his late and incomplete report as the latest example of the attorney general's missteps.