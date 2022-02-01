Body of missing Houston man found in impounded vehicle in Dallas

The body of a missing Houston man was found in a Dallas impound lot a month after his disappearance.

Taylour Young, 25, was found dead on Jan. 19 inside the trunk of his impounded vehicle, Houston police said Monday. His body was in an “advanced state of decomposition,” and his cause of death has not yet been determined, according to police.

Young was reported missing by his girlfriend on Dec. 9 after he didn’t return home, KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston, reported.

UPDATE IN MISSING PERSON INVESTIGATION:

The body of a male, positively identified as Mr. Taylour Young, 25, was discovered in the trunk of his vehicle in an impound lot in Dallas, Texas, on Jan. 19.



As per @DallasPD, Young's body was in an advanced state of decomposition. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/ZN4bZD4d9p — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 31, 2022

His mother, Tiffany Robinson, told the station that Young didn’t come back from his lunch break. She used an app to track his phone and it was found in some bushes near a bank. His vehicle was also missing, she said.

Surveillance footage from the bank found no signs of foul play, HPD told KPRC.

Young worked in accounting and graduated from Sam Houston State University.

Anyone with information is asked to contact HPD’s Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.

