Woman fatally struck on Loop 410 identified by Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office

Driver was arrested on DWI charge

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

A woman who was fatally struck on Loop 410 on the Northwest Side has been identified by authorities.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office said Marie Delgado, 26, died of multiple traumatic injuries sustained in the accident, which happened just before 2:20 a.m. Sunday in the 3600 block of NW Loop 410.

Police said the woman was crossing Loop 410 from north to south, between Interstate 10 and Fredericksburg Road. A gray 2019 Dodge Charger traveling westbound hit the woman, who was walking in an area where pedestrians are prohibited.

The male driver of the Dodge Charger stopped and stayed at the scene until officers arrived. However, police said the driver showed signs of intoxication and was later arrested on a DWI charge.

About the Authors:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

Rebecca Salinas has worked as a digital journalist in San Antonio for six years. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

