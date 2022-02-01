Driver of Camaro loses control, rolls over vehicle on NW Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Three people avoided serious injury following a rollover crash on the city’s Northwest Side early Tuesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 2:15 a.m. in the 11900 block of Babcock Road, not far from Hausman Road and De Zavala Road.

According to police, the driver of a Camaro lost control due to speed and road conditions and hit a rock, flipping the vehicle into some nearby trees.

Police said there were a total of three people inside the car. One person was taken by EMS to University Hospital, with only minor injuries.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

Alcohol did not play a factor in the crash, police said.