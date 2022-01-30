Driver arrested on DWI charge after fatally striking pedestrian with vehicle, SAPD says

A driver is in custody on a DWI charge after fatally striking a pedestrian on the Northwest Side overnight, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – A driver was arrested on a DWI charge after fatally striking a pedestrian with their vehicle on the Northwest Side overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 2:18 a.m. Sunday in the 3600 block of NW Loop 410.

Police said a pedestrian was crossing NW Loop 410 from north to south, between IH-10 and Fredericksburg Road, where pedestrians are prohibited.

That’s when a gray 2019 Dodge Charger heading westbound in the right lane struck the pedestrian, officials said.

The driver stopped and stayed at the scene until officers arrived. However, police said the driver showed signs of intoxication and was later arrested for DWI.

Authorities said the pedestrian died at the scene and has not yet been positively identified.

