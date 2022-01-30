Deputies asking for public’s help in identifying alleged porch pirate in north Bexar County

Bexar County sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying an alleged porch pirate.

The suspect is accused of stealing a pressure washer on Jan. 13 from the yard of a home in the 100 block of Eugene Sasser Drive, in north Bexar County, according to officials.

His vehicle is a silver Mitsubishi SUV with New Jersey license plates that begin with “CRH.”

Anyone with more information on the suspect is urged to contact the BCSO at 210-335-6000, or via email at bcsotips@bexar.org. You can submit the tips anonymously.

