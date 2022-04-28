85º

Texas

Texas rancher offers Elon Musk 100 acres of free land to bring Twitter headquarters to Lone Star State

Jim Schwertner made the offer on Twitter

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: Elon Musk, Twitter, Business, Trending
Elon Musk to buy Twitter in $44 billion deal

SCHWERTNER, Texas – One Texas rancher is offering billionaire Elon Musk a pretty big incentive to move Twitter to Texas.

Jim Schwertner tweeted an offer to Musk of 100 free acres in Schwertner, Texas to serve as the new location for Twitter headquarters.

Schwertner is a cattle rancher and runs Capitol Land & Livestock.

According to KXAN, he owns more than 200,000 acres across Bell and Williamson counties and said Musk could have his pick of the land.

Musk recently acquired Twitter in a $44 billion deal with a promise to pull back on the policing of content that’s posted to the platform.

“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” Musk said Monday.

The rancher isn’t the only one who wants Musk to bring Twitter headquarters to Texas.

Gov. Greg Abbott also sent a tweet Monday following the news that Musk purchased Twitter saying “Bring Twitter to Texas to join Tesla, SpaceX & the Boring company.”

Musk has yet to comment on the offers.

Related:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email