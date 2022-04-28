Texas rancher offers Elon Musk 100 acres of free land to bring Twitter headquarters to Lone Star State

SCHWERTNER, Texas – One Texas rancher is offering billionaire Elon Musk a pretty big incentive to move Twitter to Texas.

Jim Schwertner tweeted an offer to Musk of 100 free acres in Schwertner, Texas to serve as the new location for Twitter headquarters.

Elon, Move twitter to Schwertner, TX , 38 miles North of Austin and we will give you 100 Acres for FREE. https://t.co/lh5wD941Uw — Jim Schwertner (@JimSchwertner1) April 26, 2022

Schwertner is a cattle rancher and runs Capitol Land & Livestock.

According to KXAN, he owns more than 200,000 acres across Bell and Williamson counties and said Musk could have his pick of the land.

Musk recently acquired Twitter in a $44 billion deal with a promise to pull back on the policing of content that’s posted to the platform.

“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” Musk said Monday.

The rancher isn’t the only one who wants Musk to bring Twitter headquarters to Texas.

Gov. Greg Abbott also sent a tweet Monday following the news that Musk purchased Twitter saying “Bring Twitter to Texas to join Tesla, SpaceX & the Boring company.”

Musk has yet to comment on the offers.

.@elonmusk. Bring Twitter to Texas to join Tesla, SpaceX & the Boring company. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 25, 2022

