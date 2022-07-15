South Padre Island named top travel destination in Texas for 2022

(Eric Gay, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A couple pick up trash along the beach as they walk their dogs, Monday, July 27, 2020, in South Padre Island, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

One of Texas’ most popular beach cities beat out all other destinations in a recent ranking.

The Texas Travel Awards gave South Padre Island the titles of destination of the year and best destination for families.

In addition to those titles, specific places in South Padre Island were crowned winners in individual categories:

Brewery - The Padre Island Brewing Company

Instagrammable Spot (Small Market) - SPI Beach Chairs

Live Music Venue (Small Market) - LongBoard Bar & Grill

Outdoor Activity (Small Market) - Surfing

The Texas Travel Awards looked at four categories — arts and culture, families, foodies and outdoor adventures.

People were asked to submit their favorite destinations for each, and then a panel of judges, including KSAT’s David Elder, decided on the winners.

“The Texas Travel Awards shine a spotlight on the most exciting, innovative, and inviting places around the state. The 2022 winners represent uniquely Texas places and experiences worthy of any traveler’s itinerary,” its website states.

Click here for the full list.

