Serving Hispanic Students in Texas: How is higher education stepping up to the task?

Serving Hispanic Students in Texas Having trouble viewing? Watch this video on texastribune.org.

Between 2019 and 2021, Texas colleges and universities lost 75,000 students. But despite this drop in enrollment, the number of Hispanic-serving campuses in Texas continues to grow.

Join us on Tuesday, Aug. 23, in Brownsville or tune in online for a Texas Tribune event exploring what needs to happen to support Hispanic-serving institutions in our state, how they’ve adapted during the pandemic and what they’re doing to help students graduate.

Register for the conversation here

The event will take place at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Brownsville campus - PlainsCapital Bank El Gran Salón, located at One W. University Blvd., Brownsville, Texas, 78520. Parking information will be emailed to attendees by Monday, Aug. 22.

Ad

A light lunch and networking will begin at 11:30 a.m., followed by an hourlong conversation beginning at noon. This in-person event will be simultaneously streamed for virtual attendees and will be available to watch on demand afterward at texastribune.org/events.

Like this event? Join us at a nearby event on Aug. 24 with Rio Grande Valley lawmakers. Learn more and register.

The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors.

Sponsors help make our events possible. Thank you to Greater Texas Foundation, Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas, Inc., Trellis Foundation, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Texas Rural Funders for supporting this event and The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley for hosting this event.

Tribune events are also supported through contributions from our founding investors and members. Though donors and corporate sponsors underwrite Texas Tribune events, they play no role in determining the content, panelists or line of questioning.

Ad

When you join us at The Texas Tribune Festival Sept. 22-24 in downtown Austin, you’ll hear from changemakers who are driving innovation, lawmakers who are taking charge with new policies, industry leaders who are pushing Texas forward and so many others. See the growing speaker list and buy tickets.