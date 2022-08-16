Texas hunting, fishing licenses on sale for 2022-23 season; digital super combo licenses now available

SAN ANTONIO – Hunters and anglers in Texas can now purchase their licenses for the 2022-2023 season.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife said that current licenses, except for the year-from-purchase all-water fishing licenses, will expire at the end of August.

New this year, hunters and anglers can purchase the digital super combo license online and use digital tags for harvested deer, turkey and oversized red drum.

The digital license means that holders will not receive a printed license or printed tags.

Instead, hunters and anglers can access them through the TPWD Outdoor Annual or My Texas Hunt Harvest mobile apps. License holders must keep the digital forms available while hunting or fishing, according to TPWD.

To learn more about digital licenses, click here.

People who want a printed license can also purchase one online, and it will be mailed and delivered within 10 days.

To buy a hunting, fishing or combo license, or tags, visit the TPWD website, call 1-800-895-4248 or visit any retailer that sells licenses, such as H-E-B or Academy.

TPWD states that Texans buy more than 2.7 million hunting and fishing licenses each year.

They “directly fund a multitude of conservation efforts and recreational opportunities, helping make Texas one of the best places in the country to hunt and fish,” according to a news release.

“Some of the many projects made possible by license sales include fish stocking, wildlife management, habitat restoration, public hunting leases, river fishing access and Texas Game Wardens.”

The fall hunting season starts next month, but each zone in Texas has its own seasons for different animals.

The general season for white-tailed deer in both the North and South zones begins on Nov. 5.

Click here to see the hunting season dates.

